Contestants kissing Kias to win a new car

Screenshot of YouTube livestream for the "Kiss A Kia" event at Southwest Kia in Round Rock, Texas. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Since Monday morning, a group of contestants have had their lips pressed against cars in the hope of winning a new Kia Optima.

The “Kiss A Kia” contest is being hosted by 96.7 KISS FM at Southwest Kia in Round Rock. The 20 contestants have to kiss a car for up to 50 hours, and all contestants are given a 10-minute break every hour to rest their lips.

Kiss A Kia began at 8 a.m. Monday, and officials will draw a name out of a hat if the contest goes past 50 hours.

TAP HERE to watch the live stream if you cannot see it below.

