Here's what a $21,635 first-class flight looks like

Talk about flying high.

On a trip from Dubai to New York City, YouTuber Casey Neistat was upgraded to first class by Emirates Airlines.

We all know flying first class is pricey, but Neistat’s upgrade was above and beyond. Upon looking up the price of a first class ticket from Dubai to NYC, Neistat discovered the cost of his ticket was $21,635.50 USD. Quite the hefty price tag.

Wondering what it feels like to enjoy a seat priced at a person’s yearly salary? Neistat’s got you. The YouTuber documented his entire, luxurious experience from the automatic closing doors to the turndown service to you guessed it -- the fresh caviar.

Watch here:

