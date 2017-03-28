Viral dad spotted at Rockets game with new sign

Jeremy Bravard photo

HOUSTON -- That mystery man who called out his son for bad grades at the Cavs game Friday night is back in the news.

The first photo of the dad and his sign quickly went viral over the weekend.

“Thomas get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here. Love, Dad,” read the sign, complete with a tearful emoji and Cavs logo.

The internet lit up with support for dad’s tough love, although a few people pitied poor Thomas.

Sunday night, dad was back with a new message at the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder game.

“Thomas can you hear me now? Student then athlete son. In that order. Love, dad,” the sign read.

