Video Shows Big Gator Take Stroll on SC Golf Course

(Photo: @MayorJuan via Instagram)

Kiawah Island, SC (WLTX) - Maybe alligators just like to golf?

On Monday, two very large gators were caught taking a stroll at two separate golf courses near Charleston.

A video captured one of the animals at the Osprey Point Course on Kiawah Island. You can see the gator slowly make its way across the fairway as some golfers stand in the distance to watch.

Previous Coverage: Giant Gator Spotted Walking Up Behind SC Golfers

That same day, Carrie Moores, who works in the marketing department for the Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic, snapped a picture of another massive gator a few miles away during a charity golf tournament.

It's unknown if it may be the same alligator.

She told the Charleston Post & Courier that she noticed the animal walking toward a group of unsuspecting golfers who had their backs turned.

She and another person were able to warn the golfers, who then quickly got in their golf cart and drove away. The gator eventually went into a nearby pond on the golf course, and hasn't been seen since.

"It was literally a dinosaur," she told the P&C. "People said it was one of the largest ones they had ever seen."

The tournament raised money for the Barrier Islands Clinic, which helps provide health and wellness needs for low-income adults.

This photo shows a large gator moving toward a group of golfers on March 28, 2017. (Photo: Carrie Moores)

© 2017 WLTX-TV