Va. woman buys lotto ticket on a whim, wins $1,000,000

POQUOSON, VA. (WVEC) -- - "It was just a whim," said Emma McGee about the lottery ticket she purchased. That ticket ended up being worth $1 million.
McGee bought the 100X the Money ticket from the Denbigh Food Mart, on Denbigh Blvd. The store will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
She didn't think much about the ticket, until she got home and scratched it. That's when she discovered that she had won the game's $1 million prize.
"It's unreal. I fell on the floor," she said. "I was really excited. I'm still processing it."
The 100X the Money game has prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million. The odds of winning any money from the game at 1 in 2.78.
McGee was given the choice of taking the full $1 million over 30 years or at one-time cash payment of $630,915 before taxes. She chose the one-time cash payment.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs