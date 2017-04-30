This robot could clean your house and get coffee

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - One of the highlights at University of Maryland Day Saturday in College Park, Maryland was a robot that can clean your house.
Her name is "Julia." She is a Baker Robot.
She has been fitted with three cameras that help her learn from humans.
University of Maryland programmers said it can take up to an hour to get her up and running each day, but eventually her technology will be very advanced.
At this point, she can use a microwave, clean and get coffee.
That sounds good to us, we'll take her!
