Teen with leukemia meets stars at Grammys

The Grammy awards may have taken place just a little over a week ago, but a local teen with leukemia is still riding high from her experience meeting all of her favorite superstars.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish, Isha just returned home from her once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

She grew up watching the Grammy awards and music has helped her get through some tough times.

She was diagnosed with leukemia three years ago.

However, last Sunday, she forgot about all of her struggles and had the time of her life.

She met all of her favorite artists like Adele, Chance the Rapper, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

She was joined by three other Make-a-Wish kids from around the country.

They traded their hospital gowns, for ball gowns and their smiles say it all.

“The best part was meeting all of my favorite artists and watching them perform live,” said Isha. “This was an amazing experience and I am so thankful to Make-A-Wish for making it come true.”

Nationally, Make-A-Wish makes a dream come true every 38 minutes.

The idea is for kids to forget about the pain of their disease and just feel pure joy and happiness, if only for a day.

