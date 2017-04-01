Fourth-grade teacher Joe Dombrowski pulled off his April Fools’ Day prank a few days early this year, and the internet can’t get enough of it. (Photo: KHOU)

Students at Royal Oak Elementary School in Michigan groaned as Dombrowski announced a pop “spelling test” Wednesday afternoon. He gave them a few minutes to fill out their answers. Silently, the kids got to work, most likely scratching their heads as they heard each word — because the words Dombrowski asked them to spell weren’t really words at all.

Every word was completely made up. And the majority had “silent letters.” But the kids didn’t know that.

As they finished, Dombrowski asked them to grade their own quizzes as he read the correct spellings out loud.

