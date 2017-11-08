People care more about dogs than humans: study

They did three tours in Afghanistan where Coffee was an explosive detections dog, sniffing out bombs and facing danger head on as the unit's first line of defense, reports CBS News correspondent Chip Reid. (Photo: CBS)

(CBS/KDKA) — A new study is making the claim that humans care more about “man’s best friend” than they do about their human friends. Researchers say that humans expressed more empathy towards dogs than other people when both were hurt or needed help.

The study, published in the journal Society and Animals, examined the reactions of over 240 students when they were given fictitious news reports about injured dogs and people. The team from Northeastern University gave each person a group of stories detailing how a puppy, adult dog, 30-year-old person, and a baby were injured or attacked.

According to the results, the students had the same amount of empathy when learning about the puppy and human baby; followed closely by the adult dog.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS/KDKA

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.