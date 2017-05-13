Ragsdale Senior With Rare Disease Beats Odds, Now He's Graduating

Khye Mason pictured with his mother Shelley Mason. Khye will graduate from Ragsdale High School this June. (Photo: WFMY)

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- A determined High School senior with a rare disease beat the odds -- and will soon graduate from Ragsdale High School in Jamestown.

Khye Jessup has Hunter's Syndrome, a genetic disorder that results in the build up of harmful molecules in the body.

Khye was only expected to live into his teens, but he'll soon turn 20.

He lost his ability to talk, walk, and eat...but he didn't give up on his drive to finish high school.

His mom couldn't be prouder.

"My family, everybody's really excited," said Khye's mom, Shelley Mason. "I've met other families with younger kids that have the same disease and it's kind of an inspiration for them to see -- oh, okay, there is a child that's still living and having life and is going to graduate."

Ragsdale's graduation is on June 9th, and Khye plans to try to walk across the stage to get his diploma.





