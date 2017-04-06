Paleo-friendly chicken alfredo recipe

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Are you on the Paleo diet, but getting bored with your options? This recipe with BACON is sure to spice things up. If you don't have a vegetable spiralizer, use a peeler to get long, noodle-like strands.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups spiralized zucchini noodles (from about 2-3 medium sized green or yellow zucchinis)

6 slices organic bacon- diced

1 lb skinless/boneless chicken breasts- cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 broccoli head- cut in small florets

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp onion powder

1-2 cloves of garlic- minced

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

15 oz coconut cream (try SoDelicious or Thai Kitchen)

1 Tbsp fresh basil- cut in strips

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash and spiralize or peel the zucchini. Set aside for later use.

In a large frying pan cook the bacon until crisp. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon, and drain over a paper towel-lined plate.

Cook the chicken in the same pan used for the bacon until no longer pink (about 5 minutes on each side). Move the chicken to a plate.

Add the minced garlic, broccoli, and dried spices to the pan. Cook until tender-crisp.

Add the zucchini noodles and coconut cream to the pan. Cook for a few minutes until the sauce thickens. Season with more black pepper if desired. Stir in the chicken and bacon. Garnish with fresh basil. Serve at once and enjoy!

