NY giraffe to give birth on YouTube with 1 million followers

NEW YORK (AP) - More than a million people have viewed a YouTube live stream of a pregnant giraffe awaiting the birth of a baby at an upstate New York animal park.





Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says the mother, called April, could give birth any time.



A YouTube webcam has been set up so people can watch the action.

RELATED: All of your 'April the giraffe' questions answered

It's not the 15-year-old mother giraffe's first pregnancy. But now, April has become a long-legged, spotted celebrity at the interactive, educational park featuring hundreds of animals - from wolves and zebras to pot-bellied pigs.



Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from hours to a full day.



Once the newborn appears, the park will hold an online naming competition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.