Netflix codes for secret movie categories

Netflix prices to increase. (Photo: Getty Images)

We’ve all been there before. You’re searching for that perfect movie or TV show to watch on Netflix, but there’s just so much content to search through.

Well, what if we told you there was an easier way to find exactly what you’re in the mood for.

Turns out that Netflix has secret movie categories and there’s a super easy trick for finding them.

All you need to do is type the url below into your browser:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CATEGORYNUMBER

The movie categories are as specific as niche genres like Zombie Horror Movies (75930) and even movies with age ranges for children like Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561).

There are more than 20,000 Netflix secret movie category codes, so we’ll leave you with a few of our favorites!

Action Comedies (43040)

Westerns (7700)

Anime Action (2653)

Disney (67673)

Movies based on children’s books (10056)

Classic Thrillers (46588)

Romantic Comedies (5475)

Stand-up Comedy (11559)

Sports Documentaries (180)

Social Issue Dramas (3947)

Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)

African Movies (3761)

Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)

Monster Movies (947)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Alien Sci-Fi (3327)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Political Thrillers (10504)

TV Dramas (11714)

For all of Netflix’s secret movie categories you can head on over to: http://whatsonnetflix.com/netflix-hacks/the-netflix-id-bible-every-category-on-netflix/.

© 2017 WUSA-TV