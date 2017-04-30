WUSA
Name to be revealed for April's baby giraffe

Ryan Haidet, WKYC 5:26 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

HARPURSVILLE, NY -- The day has finally arrived.

April the giraffe’s baby boy will officially be given a name.

Animal Adventure Park will reveal the giraffe’s name between 8-9 a.m. Monday, which we will post inside this story.

10 possible names were selected after a nationwide vote, and April’s baby will soon be known as one of the following:

- "Alyssa's Choice"
- Apollo
- Geoffrey
- Gio
- Harpur
- Noah
- Ollie
- Patch
- Patches
- Unity

April became a social media sensation earlier this year as millions anxiously waited to watch her give birth. That moment came last month.

