Name to be revealed for April's baby giraffe

Courtesy Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, NY -- The day has finally arrived.

April the giraffe’s baby boy will officially be given a name.

Animal Adventure Park will reveal the giraffe’s name between 8-9 a.m. Monday, which we will post inside this story.

10 possible names were selected after a nationwide vote, and April’s baby will soon be known as one of the following:

- "Alyssa's Choice"

- Apollo

- Geoffrey

- Gio

- Harpur

- Noah

- Ollie

- Patch

- Patches

- Unity

April became a social media sensation earlier this year as millions anxiously waited to watch her give birth. That moment came last month.

