More people choosing cremation for first time in US

A new study might make you stop dead in your tracks. For the first time the rate of cremation in the United States is at an all-time high.

The number of people choosing to be cremated has surpassed the number of people choosing to be buried for the second year in a row, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.

In 2016, 50.4 percent of Americans chose cremation in 2016, up from 48.5 percent in 2015.

While 43.5 percent of Americans chose burial in 2016, down from 45.4 percent in 2015.

By 2035, NFDA expects 78 percent of people to be cremated.

What accounts for this shift?

NFDA says more people are turning away from religion, and less religious people are likely to be cremated.

Also, it's less expensive. According to funeral360.com, the average funeral costs between $7000 & $10,000.

Cremation can cost a third of that.

