Mom sends college student trash he didn't take out

NEW WILMINGTON, PA. (WUSA9) - A student at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, was excited to get a care package from mom – until he opened it and realized it was a pile of trash, according to the CBS station in Pittsburg.

Yes, we did say trash!

Connox Cox was expecting food, but when he opened the box, it was full of garbage.

Thought my mom was sending me a care package... but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP — Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017

"I called my mom and we talked about it," Cox told KDKA. "Asked her if she sent me the wrong box, because that’s how confused I was. But she said it was the right box, and I had to be held responsible for what I didn’t do.”

His mom says Connor forgot to take out the trash while home on Christmas break.

She tells KDKA she hopes this teaches him not to forget to do it again.

