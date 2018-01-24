Man with special needs made honorary police captain

When the officers aren't bogged down with calls, they take Early on patrols to check on local businesses and look for 'bad guys.' (Photo: WBIR)

SODDY-DAISEY - A man in East Tennessee is living out his dream of being a police officer.

Officers at the Soddy-Daisey Police Department surprised Bubba Early, a 32-year-old with special needs, with his very own police uniform for Christmas.

Early would tell you it was the best day of his life. But, he says that quite a lot.

"Every day’s a good day. I’ve known Bubba for many years and to be quite honest with you, I don’t know if he has ever experienced a bad day. He’s taught me a lot. The little things that we take for granted are the best things for him," Soddy-Daisey Police Capt. Jeff Gann said.

When the officers aren't bogged down with calls, they take Early on patrols to check on local businesses and look for "bad guys."

"Bubba always wants to go after the bad guy. ‘When are we going to look for bad guys? When are we going to arrest bad guys?'" Sgt. Jerry Workman said.

Early's passion for policing doesn't just come from his never-ending hunt for "bad guys," — it's in his blood.

"My momma was a police officer a long time ago. Now, Bubba is walking in my momma’s footsteps. I did it. I prayed for it. I prayed for it about 19 years now," Early said.

You could say this answer to Early's prayers is impacting the officers who helped make it possible.

"The world needs more Bubbas. He makes us be kind to each other," Workman said.

"There’s a lot can be learned from Bubba. I wish I had Bubba’s care and love," Gann said.

