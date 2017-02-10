As James Corden of "The Late Late Show" gears up for his first GRAMMYs hosting gig, we thought it would be fun to feature some of his greatest, star-studded moments. Check out a few of our favorite hits!
Adele Carpool Karaoke
Pitch Perfect Riff-Off with Anna Kendrick & The Filharmonics
Toddler Choreography (w/Gwyneth Paltrow)
Lin Manuel Miranda Carpool Karaoke
Drop the Mic (w/Kevin Hart)
BONUS: For a preview of what to expect from Corden as an award show host, check out this clip from the 2016 Tony Awards!
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcasted on CBS, beginning at 8 p.m. on Feb 12, 2017.
