Horses training for Preakness in Baltimore

Putting protective boots on, ready to go for a ride (Photo: LottaVess, Lotta Vess/Lotta S. Bergman)

LAUREL, MD (WUSA9) - Preparations are underway for The Preakness Stakes horse race which takes place next Saturday at Pimlico Park in Baltimore.

Saturday morning dozens of horses were training at at Laurel Park. Sagamore Racing has nearly 100 horses stabled at this Park.

President of Sagamore Racing, Hunter Rankin, said "A lot of time and effort goes into training the thoroughbreds.

The team trains and races horses year round.

The Preakness is usually won by horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby. Just three winners in the last 27 years did not first run in the Derby.

"The horses to watch at this year's Preakness are 'Always Dreaming' and 'Classic Empire," said Rankin.





