Grandmother prevails at Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go on cell phone

FARRAGUT, TENN. - When it comes to Pokemon Go, an East Tennessee grandmother is about as good at the game as you can be.

"Down by the creek there's a spot and they call it Nana's sweet spot. But that's where I hang out the most," Jeanne Griswold said.

She's known as Bobs Nana, spelled with no apostrophe. She is somewhat of a celebrity among East Tennessee Pokemon Go players. The top level in the game is 40, she's at 39.

"Especially some of these kids. They are so excited. And they know me. They'll run up and their parents bring them to the mall, they'll run right up to me and say oh Bobs Nana can you show me this or let me show you my Pokemon. Little kids know all the Pokemon by name," she said.

Her grandson Bob introduced her to the game last summer.

"At that time I was probably the oldest person I saw around," she said. "As soon as school started the mamas came out. They had the kids's iphones or ther ipads and all the sudden the mamas were as hooked on Pokemon as anybody."

Jeanne has her own Facebook Page and more than 5,000 players are members of the Knoxville Pokemon Go Facebook page. It's a community and also a conversation starter for strangers.

But for Jeanne, it's also helping her during a tough time.

After she started playing Pokemon Go, Jeanne was diagnosed with cancer and began chemotherapy. She decided to keep on playing.

"I could sit on that couch and not get dressed all day and just feel like crap and worry about myself and be sad and have a big old pity party. Or I can get up and get dressed, put on some lipstick maybe and get outside," she recalled.

She gets outside almost every day to play, scheduling Pokemon treks around doctors appointments and the fatigue that can accompany chemo treatments.

"My chemo will end in probably about the end of April. By Bob's birthday we figure I will be done. I look forward to that. So I am almost halfway through. But I have had it so easy," she said.

Before reaching the end of cancer treatment in April she looks forward to reaching the top level in Pokemon Go.

"March the tenth is my goal but at the pace I'm going I'll have to slow down."

You can follow her Pokemon Go adventures on her Facebook page.

