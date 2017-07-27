Community hopes to buy wheelchair lift for Va. girl with Cerebral Palsy

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A community is rallying behind a young girl who is hoping this summer ends on a high note.
Emily, a smiley little girl who lives in Fairfax County, was born with cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.
Her family is raising money to add a wheelchair ramp to their van so that Emily can fulfill her dream of heading to New York City this summer.
The family has set up a go fund me page and is hoping to raise $5,500.
