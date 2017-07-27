WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Community hopes to buy wheelchair lift for Va. girl with Cerebral Palsy

Hilary Lane, WUSA 11:33 AM. EDT July 27, 2017

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A community is rallying behind a young girl who is hoping this summer ends on a high note.

Emily, a smiley little girl who lives in Fairfax County, was born with cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.

Her family is raising money to add a wheelchair ramp to their van so that Emily can fulfill her dream of heading to New York City this summer.

The family has set up a go fund me page and is hoping to raise $5,500.

If you would like to help, click here>>

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories