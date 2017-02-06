Bao Bao is heading to China soon

Bao Bao hangs out in a tree at the National Zoo in DC (Photo: Kevin King/WUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Smithsonian’s National Zoo shared that they are saying goodbye to giant panda Bao Bao, as she heads to her new home in China on Feb. 21.

Bao Bao, 3, will be welcomed aboard the FedEx Panda Express following a week of festivities at the Zoo, beginning on Feb. 16.

The move is part of a cooperative program with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, which requires that all cubs born at the Zoo head to China by their fourth birthday.

Visit the National Zoo website to learn more about the celebratory events planned leading up to Bao Bao’s departure.

(© 2017 WUSA)