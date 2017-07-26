WATCH: 65,000 fans sing Bohemian Rhapsody in unison while waiting for concert to start

(Photo: Green Day YouTube page)

LONDON (WVEC) -- Fans at a Green Day concert at Hyde Park found an amazing way to entertain themselves while waiting for the band to take the stage.

Over 65,000 people were in the crowd waiting for the sold out show to begin while music played over loud speakers. When suddenly, something amazing happened.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' from the band Queen began playing and, as if they had been practicing for months, the entire crowd began singing in unison.

Green Day was so impressed by the performance that they posted a video of the crowd on their YouTube page.

Bohemian Rhapsody was released by Queen in 1975, and decades years later crowds are still belting the tune.

Queen front man Freddie Mercury passed away on November 24, 1991. He has been quoted with saying "I won't be a rock star. I will be a legend," and 42 years later, it looks like he may have been right.

