Why George Clooney doesn't want to change diapers anymore

George Clooney talks to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about his new movie Suburbicon .

Actor, director, and father of twins George Clooney is no longer a fan of changing diapers now that his children have started eating solid foods.

"It's a drastic change," he joked. "You need a hazmat suit."

Clooney also talked to Kim Holcomb about directing Matt Damon and the role he hopes to have in Hollywood - and the world - in 2017.

Suburbicon is rated R and is available on BluRay and DVD February 6.

Travel and accommodations provided by Paramount Pictures.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING-TV