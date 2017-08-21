What you will see at the WUSA9 and Great Day Washington solar eclipse party

Andi chats with WUSA9 meteorologist Melissa Nord about to expect when attending the "solar eclipse of the century" viewing party at the College Park Aviation Museum. For more information, go to: www.wusa9.com/features/eclipse

WUSA 11:52 AM. EDT August 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories