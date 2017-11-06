Prince George's County Stuff-A-Truck: Feeding families in need

Prince George's County's Transforming Neighborhoods Stuff-A-Truck food drive will help feed families in need during the holidays! Come out and donate canned goods: Saturday, Nov. 11: Largo Shopping Plaza, 9am - 2pm

WUSA 11:44 AM. EST November 06, 2017

