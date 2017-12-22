Yummy (and good for you) Roasted Bone Marrow and Shiitake Mushroom Mostardo

It might sound scary, but bone marrow, the soft, jelly-like stuff inside bone, packs some serious health benefits. Aside from being delicious, bone marrow is full of essential omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. RARE Steak and Seafood in Washington D.C. sells it as an appetizer but it can be simple to make at home. Below is their recipe for delicious Roasted Bone Marrow and Shiitake Mushroom Mostardo.
Roasted Bone Marrow
5lbs 3’ Cut Split Bone Marrow Pipes – Soaked in water for 24 hours
1tbsp Whole Butter
3ea Bay Leaves
1oz Thyme
Kosher Salt
Black Pepper – Fresh Cracked
Method
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove bone marrow from water and dry. Brush with butter and season with kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper. Place in roasting pan with thyme, bay leaf and ½ cup of water. Cover with parchment and foil. Cook at 400 degrees for 8 minutes and remove from oven.
Shiitake Mushroom Mostardo
3lb Shiitake Mushroom- small diced – reserve stems for other use
½qt Shallots – Brunoise
2tbsp EVOO
3oz Tarragon – Chopped
2tbsp Kosher Salt
½ tsp ground black pepper
1pint white wine vinegar
2tbsp Sugar
200g Chopped Pickle
300g Whole Grain Mustard
4oz Parsley- Chopped
4oz Chives – Sliced
½ tbsp. Salt
1ea lemon zest
Method
Heat a medium rondo. Add olive oil and shiitake mushrooms. Once mushrooms are cooked down remove and add shallots sugar, vinegar and black pepper. Cook down until syrup and add cool to room temperature. Add to mushrooms with all other ingredients and cool.
To Finish
Watercress
Sliced Baguette
Olive Oil
Lemon Juice
Kosher Salt
Black Pepper
Reheat bone marrow in the oven and slather with Shiitake Mushroom Mostardo. Toss watercress with salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil. Brush Baguette with olive oil and grill. Serve bone marrow and mostardo with watercress salad and grilled baguette.
