Yummy (and good for you) Roasted Bone Marrow and Shiitake Mushroom Mostardo

It might sound scary, but bone marrow, the soft, jelly-like stuff inside bone, packs some serious health benefits. Aside from being delicious, bone marrow is full of essential omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. RARE Steak and Seafood in Washington D.C. sells it as an appetizer but it can be simple to make at home. Below is their recipe for delicious Roasted Bone Marrow and Shiitake Mushroom Mostardo.

Roasted Bone Marrow

5lbs 3’ Cut Split Bone Marrow Pipes – Soaked in water for 24 hours

1tbsp Whole Butter

3ea Bay Leaves

1oz Thyme

Kosher Salt

Black Pepper – Fresh Cracked

Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove bone marrow from water and dry. Brush with butter and season with kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper. Place in roasting pan with thyme, bay leaf and ½ cup of water. Cover with parchment and foil. Cook at 400 degrees for 8 minutes and remove from oven.

Shiitake Mushroom Mostardo

3lb Shiitake Mushroom- small diced – reserve stems for other use

½qt Shallots – Brunoise

2tbsp EVOO

3oz Tarragon – Chopped

2tbsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

1pint white wine vinegar

2tbsp Sugar

200g Chopped Pickle

300g Whole Grain Mustard

4oz Parsley- Chopped

4oz Chives – Sliced

½ tbsp. Salt

1ea lemon zest

Method

Heat a medium rondo. Add olive oil and shiitake mushrooms. Once mushrooms are cooked down remove and add shallots sugar, vinegar and black pepper. Cook down until syrup and add cool to room temperature. Add to mushrooms with all other ingredients and cool.

To Finish

Watercress

Sliced Baguette

Olive Oil

Lemon Juice

Kosher Salt

Black Pepper

Reheat bone marrow in the oven and slather with Shiitake Mushroom Mostardo. Toss watercress with salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil. Brush Baguette with olive oil and grill. Serve bone marrow and mostardo with watercress salad and grilled baguette.

