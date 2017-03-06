Young artist of america presents the circle of life

World-renowned stage director, Hugh Wooldridge talks with Great Day about the world premiere of The Circle of Life: The Songs of Tim Rice in Concert which will take place on March 12th, 2017 at 5:00 pm at the Music Center at Strathmore.

WUSA 11:30 AM. EST March 06, 2017

