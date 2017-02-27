Worst baby shower games

Women at a Baby Shower (Photo: moodboard)

Something is in the water, first Beyonce breaks the internet with her pregnancy announcement and then the Clooneys also announce they're having twins.

And as they say first comes love, then comes marriage then comes the baby in the baby carriage. Well before you have your bundle of joy you have the baby shower. Like any party the baby shower can be a great time, but here are some games you want to avoid.

Dirty Diapers

Some would argue that the worst part about having children are the dirty diapers. So why would you want to make it into a game? Here is how it's played. Buy 4-6 chocolate candy bars and a pack of disposable diapers. Label each diaper a number that coincides with a chocolate bar. Then put the candy in the diaper, microwave it about 10-20 seconds, smash it in the diaper. Lay all the diapers out and have guests try to identify which candy bar is in which "dirty diaper". (Ex. diaper number one is definitely a snickers, did you see the peanuts!) Some people actually take to sniffing the diaper to guess the candy, gross.

Measuring Mommy

In this game guests cut a piece of yarn, string, etc. and measure how big they think the mom-to-be's belly is. The mommy then proceeds to take each piece of measured yarn or string and places it around her belly, whoever's string is the most accurate wins. Most people unfortunately guess way bigger than the mommy actually is and you end up with both mommy and guest feeling bad and awkward. When considering this game ALWAYS get approval from the mom-to-be. Some women won't care at all.

Guess the Baby Food

When you throw a party, even a baby shower, you don't want people eating what they don't enjoy. And when it comes to the guess the baby food game it has your guests eating food that most times babies spit up. If you want to give it a go though, here is how it's played. Buy about five flavors of baby food (be sure to have about three jars of each flavor) and a box of plastic spoons. Cover the labels with a number. Have guests taste the baby food and write down what they think the flavor is. Another negative is this game can also be pretty hard, not many people can tell the difference between their green beans and split peas.

