World's strongest coffee comes to US

Many cups of coffee on wooden table (Photo: efetova)

WASHINGTON - Washington area coffee lovers have something to rejoice about: the world’s strongest coffee is now available in the United States via the Internet. Brewed in Cape Town, South Africa the coffee brand known as Black Insomnia had not been available to U.S. consumers until this week.

The “world’s strongest” distinction comes after Black Insomnia released lab-tested results revealing that each 12 ounce cup of their brew contains 702 mg of caffeine. Black Insomnia is made of the robusta bean, which contains a higher concentration of the eye-opening stimulant that makes us all feel more awake than the widely used arabica bean.

So how does this relate to the average cup o' joe? To put things into perspective, the average Starbucks espresso or latte has about 150 mg of caffeine, according to caffeine calculators at the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Black Insomnia has dethroned Death Wish coffee, which boasts 660 mg of caffeine and had held the title of world’s strongest coffee until recently. An independent reference site known as the Caffeine Informer, has also backed-up Black Insomnia’s claim.

But don’t go downing an 12-ounce cup of the world’s strongest coffee just yet. Health experts at the Mayo Clinic say it’s only safe for most healthy adults to drink up to 400 mg of caffeine a day.

Markette Sheppard is host of Great Day Washington, the lifestyle morning show on WUSA 9. She is also a wife, mother and daily coffee drinker. You can see more of her film previews and reviews weekdays at 9am on WUSA 9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV