World Premiere ballet & more at The Washington Ballet this spring!

The Washington Ballet is DC's leading ballet company and has been dazzling audiences for years throughout the area! This year their season is ending with 3 incredible shows, including a world premiere at he Kennedy center for their centennial celebration.
FRONTIER: May 25th - May 27th
Choreographer Ethan Stiefel is creating a World Premiere ballet called Frontier for The Washington Ballet which premieres May 25-27 at the Kennedy Center. Inspired by JFK’s vision for space travel the ballet is about an astronaut’s adventure in space. The costumes, Stiefel tells us, were actually inspired and created by NASA Space suit clothiers. This not-to-miss world premiere is sure to dazzle everyone in your family with it's immersive story-telling and world class dancing.
