World Premiere ballet & more at The Washington Ballet this spring!

The Washington Ballet is DC's leading ballet company and has been dazzling audiences for years throughout the area! This year their season is ending with 3 incredible shows, including a world premiere at he Kennedy center for their centennial celebration.

FRONTIER: May 25th - May 27th

Choreographer Ethan Stiefel is creating a World Premiere ballet called Frontier for The Washington Ballet which premieres May 25-27 at the Kennedy Center. Inspired by JFK’s vision for space travel the ballet is about an astronaut’s adventure in space. The costumes, Stiefel tells us, were actually inspired and created by NASA Space suit clothiers. This not-to-miss world premiere is sure to dazzle everyone in your family with it's immersive story-telling and world class dancing.

Lilac Garden (Jardin aux Lilas): May 25th - May 27th

Set in the Edwardian period, a young woman is betrothed to a man she does not wish to marry. Tudor has been referred to as the creator of the psychological ballet. The show will be performed by The Washington Ballet Orchestra and artistic director Julie Kent of The Washington Ballet holds this particular show very close to her heart. This is sure to enchant all audiences!

The Dream: May 25th - May 27th A delightful interpretation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream suitable for the whole family. This is a company premiere for The Washington Ballet with Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton. This ballet is perfect for fans of the original Shakespeare work and for those who will love the unique costuming, fairies and mystical elements that abound in this spellbinding ballet.

