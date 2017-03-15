The Wolf Trap 2017 summer concert series is out and we couldn't be more excited for some great headliners coming to the epic venue.

Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts' Filene Center is a gorgeous outdoor amphitheater that offers an intimate setting. A major plus is the ability to bring your own food and drink when you purchase a lawn ticket.

Seeing a summer show at Wolf Trap is a "must-do" for those living in the DMV. It's family-friendly, it makes for a great date night or a fun girls night out to see your favorite boy band (yes I saw 98 degrees there last year.)

So here's to dreaming about those summer nights under the stars at Wolf Trap. Take a peak at this summers headliners:

Mary J. Blige on Thursday, May 25th

