The weather outside is frightful, but Mom blogger Crystal Lewis says never fear! Here are some of her favorite picks for inside and outdoor activities your family can enjoy during the cold winter months!

Places To Go

Paint Muse-National Harbor

Letting your creative juices flow is a good way to relieve some stress. Grab your loved ones and go paint a portrait at Paint Muse. You can also compare your art to others to see who got the artistic gene and who didn’t.

(Photo: Peace-Carr, Renee)

National Gallery of Art Ice Rink- Washington, DC

Ice skate at the National Gallery of Art Ice Rink, but this time you get to skate around ice exhibits in a museum.

(Photo: Peace-Carr, Renee)

Lucky Strike- Washington, DC

Lucky Strike puts a twist on any bowling experience you’ve ever had. Splurge a little with the fam and eat pizza or another delicious item from their menu, and maybe even throw back a beer or two.

(Photo: Peace-Carr, Renee)



Botanical Gardens Roadside Show- Washington, DC

Botanical Gardens is free and perfect for all ages. Get a look at a variety of beautiful plants and flowers along with some roadside holiday décor.

(Photo: Peace-Carr, Renee)

Zoo Lights- Washington, DC

See more than just animals at the National Zoo for their light event where they have over 500 LED lights glow throughout the zoo.

Things You Can Do In Your House

(Photo: Peace-Carr, Renee)

Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit

We all look forward to wearing an ugly sweater around Christmas time but now you get to create your own sweater on a cookie and eat it. Sounds like a win to me. Check out the Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit on Amazon.

Holiday Pictionary

One of the easiest and most entertaining games to play is Pictionary. Get some paper, markers and split the family into teams to see who comes out victorious in the race to guessing what the artist is drawing.

