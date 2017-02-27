Traditional French cuisine - chicken in wine, coq au vin (Photo: ValdisO, Valdis Osins)

This recipe for farm chicken and vegetables braised in apple cider is not only delicious but it's also extremely healthy. Made with the freshest ingredients, achieve this recipe will have your home smelling like thanksgiving. If you achieve that warm homey feel for a Sunday dinner this is definitely the recipe for you! A big thank you to Willowsford farm for this delectable heart healthy recipe.

Willowsford Farm Chicken and Vegetables Braised in Apple Cider

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds chicken legs/thighs

salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 teaspoons canola oil

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 stalk turnip, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

1 sprig fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried

2 cups apple cider

1 cup chicken stock

Directions:

1. Season the chicken legs/thighs with salt and pepper.

2. Heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a wide, shallow pot over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned legs/thighs and brown on all sides, about 2 minutes a side. The pan should be hot enough to brown the chicken but not burn it. Remove the chicken from the pan.

3. Turn the heat down to medium, and add the remaining oil. Add the onion, carrot, and turnip. Cook until the onions are soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Turn up the heat to brown the vegetables slightly.

4. Add the bay leaf and thyme and cook for 2 more minutes.

5. Add the browned chicken, then the cider. Simmer until the liquid has reduced by half.

6. Add the chicken stock, bring to a simmer and cook, covered, for 1 1/2 hours. Do not let it boil rapidly.

