WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- If you are looking to toast our past and present Presidents, head on over to the well-known, Round Robin Bar at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel! They're hosting an honorable happy hour of Presidential cocktails like the Franklin D. Roosevelt San Juan Cuba Libre. Cocktails are just $10 (10 Washingtons!) if you get there between 4 and 6pm.

You can also celebrate President's Day weekend with the whole family by exploring the Presidential artifacts at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. One of the most visited exhibits, and my personal favorite, is the First Ladies dress collection exhibit. Admission is always free.

And what's a long weekend without getting outdoors with the kids? The Smithsonian National Zoo is the perfect place to do that, and you can also say bye-bye to Bao-Bao this weekend!

Another landmark that is offering free admission only on Monday February 20th, President George Washington's Mount Vernon. It's quite a history lesson of our first family's estate, and this also happens to be George Washington's birthday weekend.

One of America's favorite Giant Pandas is traveling aboard the FedEx Panda Express for her new home in China after the weekend! So this may be your last chance to see her, but make sure you plan ahead for the crowds!

