Where2Wander: First weekend in March!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Have you always wanted to visit Japan? Hey, now you kinda can, no passport required! The Cherry Blossom "Pop-Up Bar" is taking over the Mockingbird Hill and Southern Efficiency bars. The are located on 7th Street Northwest in the District. Drinks and decor are all dedicated to a Japanese theme... and a Super Mario Bros. throwback theme to keep things quirky! We ain't playing games, this pop-up is only in bloom through April 15th.

But speaking of games... GOAAAALLLL! It's D.C. United's home opener, and the last one from RFK Stadium. It's gonna be a big game too against Sporting KC! The game kicks off at 7pm Saturday night and tickets start at $20.

If you're a theater goer, and haven't watched "Watch On The Rhine" yet, this is your last chance! It's a star-studded and spellbinding production about a family's escape to the DC Suburbs during WWII... p.s. while in town, my parents went and loved it. Get your tickets at ArenaStage.org.

Written by Meaghan Mooney, Lifestyle Correspondent for Great Day Washington.

