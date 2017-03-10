Where2Wander: Daylight Savings Weekend

WASHINGTON (WUSA) -- Boy... do the kids, and adult fans of Harry Potter, have something to be excited about!

It's no secret, the new book "Harry Potter and the Art of Spying: Young Agent Edition" goes on sale March 15th. But on Saturday, you can pick up an advance copy if you head down to the International Spy Museum in DC where they are on sale now. The not-to-miss book signing is from 2:30 to 4:30 where costumes are encouraged.

Whether you're a runner yourself, or a "rooter" at races, this Saturday, Washington DC's Rock n' Roll Marathon is back! Here are the start times:

Full Marathon -- 7am at Constitution Ave. and 14th Street, NW

Half Marathon -- 8:30am at Constitution Ave. and 14th Street, NW

5K Race -- 8am at RFK Stadium lot 3

From metal bands to event medals, it will be a day of music for miles & memorable moments from start to finish! Also, don't forget to turn your clock back an hour before you go to sleep on Sunday night!

Written by Meaghan Mooney, Lifestyle Correspondent for Great Day Washington.

© 2017 WUSA-TV