Where2Wander: Bone Thugs N' Harmony, Infinity Mirrors & more!

The Infinity Mirrors exhibit at the Hirshhorn Museum

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- If you're someone who never wants a fun party to end, the highly anticipated "Infinity Mirrors" exhibit at the Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden just opened! While advance tickets are sold out for the first couple of weeks, show up when doors open at 10am and you could snag a same-day pass. Contrary to the exhibit's name, these mirrors won't be on view forever. So, all you party animals and art aficionados alike have until May 14th to experience it!

Happening Saturday night in Sliver Spring where Fenton Street and Colesville Road cross... "You can meet friends at The Fillmore, for Bone Thugs N' Harmony... this great hip-hop group will be spittin' those rhymes live!"

Fellow fans of their early 90s music that blended rap with smooth harmonies, time to get excited for a hit-packed set list! Doors open at 8pm and the show starts at 9. Find tickets on their website starting at $33 each.

If you are a sports fan, here's a challenge...if you've never been to a roller derby game, now's your chance! Two legacy DCRollergirl teams face off in a 40 minute, fast-paced, intensity filled game. Head to the DC Armory on Saturday for $15 a ticket. Doors open at 3pm, wheels roll at 4pm... oh, and bring a canned good too. The DCRollergirls are collecting for a great local non-profit.

Written by: Meaghan Mooney, Lifestyle Correspondent for Great Day Washington

