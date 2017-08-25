Where to wander: Aug. 25-27

Tight on funds but high on energy? Check out one or all of these free activities this weekend and make the most of the spectacular weather we're expecting!

Star gaze on Fridays

Still hyped up from this week's eclipse? From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday night until September, you can view the stars with the help of professional astronomers at the Maryland Science Center! Take your new obsession to even greater heights with the help of their 10-foot long telescope. 601 Light St., Baltimore, MD

A marketplace of ideas

You can't let summer escape without heading over to Union Market at least once! With food, art and local vendors, it's an outdoor market experience you'll never forget. 1309 5th St. NE

The dog days are almost over

Spend an afternoon at Glencarlyn Dog Park, where you and a furry friend can enjoy the scenic wooded area and creek. With temperatures in the upper 70s this weekend, it's the perfect time for your pet to get his or her outdoor fix.

