Where to Wander: April 7th-9th

Washington DC Winter Sunrise (Photo: CHARVEYPHOTO, CHARVEYPHOTO)

It’s the weekend already, and our Meaghan Mooney has your Where to Wander guide for events happening all over the DMV this weekend, April 7th – 9th.

The Cherry Blossoms finally came to bloom, but we're not done with the celebration quite yet! On Saturday at 10am, the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade will march for 10 blocks down Constitution Avenue. You can see celebs, performers, and even gigantic balloons as they party from the National Archives building over to the Washington Monument.

Stamp collecting enthusiasts can find a place to stick around at the National Postal Museum! The “World of Stamps” exhibit is on display now through June 30th. You can see oversized versions of iconic stamps like the world's first postage stamp, “The 1840 Penny Black” and the 1993 Elvis stamp that helped raise over 70 million dollars for breast cancer research. The museum is open every day from 10am to 5:30.

And you can the end the night in style at Arena Stage with "A Raisin in the Sun". The New York Times calls it “The play that changed American Theater forever.” It's a classic 1959 tale of a poor family that realizes the American dream. Performances are every day through May 7th. For tickets go to ArenaStage.org.

