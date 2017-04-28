Washington Monument and Reflecting Pool, (Photo: rarrarorro, 2016)

With the beautiful weather we've been experiencing, what's a better excuse to go out this weekend and soak up the sun! Use this as a guide to the nightlife, movies, music and more for this weekend; you're guaranteed to have a great time at one of these events. Here's your guide to the events in the DMV area, happy wandering!

Friday 4/28/17

1: Washington Nationals vs Mets: If you're an avid baseball fan or a true Washingtonian, The nationals take on the Mets today at 7:05 pm at Nats stadium. While your down there enjoy some of these delicious food spots near nats park! http://on.wusa9.com/2orCiQY

2: Sasheer Zamata comes to Black Cat: If you're a fan of “Saturday Night Live” then you have watched actress Sasheer Zamata grow as a performer and comedian since she joined the show in 2014. Her new stand-up special "Pizza Mind" is chalk full of impressions that's sure to crack anybody up! Showtime is at 9 pm and tickets range from $18-20.

Saturday 4/29/17

1: 14th annual Georgetown French Market: The Wine & Food Festival takes place at the Waterfront at National Harbor on Saturday and Sunday. The festival features wines, beers, and spirits as well as food, cooking demos, and meet & greets with celebrity chefs. One-day entry: $39 (advance) / $45 (day-of), 1 PM.

2: Smithsonian Craft Show : Visit the National Building Museum for their 35th annual craft show! Meet 120 fine craft artists, 21 with innovative responses to #climatechange! Tickets required. Learn more: http://bit.ly/2pcTUjD

3: DC Chocolate Festival: Lovers of sweet things especially of the chocolate variety, this event was made for you. The DC Chocolate festival brings you local, domestic, and international vendors selling gourmet chocolate up for samples! You can feed your brain too with a full day of classes and workshops with chocolate experts, makers, and award-winning chefs. This event starts is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m at Washington Marriott Wardman Park and prices range from $30-45.

Sunday 4/30/17

1: 9th Annual Art Hop: The Art Hop is back with a weekend-long festival featuring live performances and a range of artwork. More than 70 artists will be shown and available for sale throughout the show. There will also be events, such as a sock monkey-making workshop for kids, classes at Dance Exchange, and more. This event takes place at Takoma, MD from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and is free.

2: Annapolis Springtime Sailboat show: Get your sea legs, and visit the Annapolis Sailboat show! 100 sailboats will be on display, on land and in the water, new and used, including catamarans, monohulls, family cruisers, day sailors, and bluewater sailboats. To take part in the nautical fun, visit the city dock in Annapolis from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Adult One Day –$12 Adult Two Day Combo –$19 Children 12 and under free)

