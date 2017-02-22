Where to eat, drink and party for Mardi Gras

Assorted Mardi Gras or Carnivale masks on a purple background (Photo: miflippo)

When people think about Mardi Gras, one of the initial thoughts should be it's time to get your party and grub on. Even though New Orleans is thousands of miles away, there's no reason to not bring the festive energy to DC. This guide has all the best Mardi Gras events, parades, balls and more.

1: Bayou’s 7th Annual Mardi Gras 2017 (2519 Pennsylvania Ave NW) : D.C.’s New Orleans-style restaurant is starting the festivities Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. and will continue into the night. Here's what's on the menu courtesy of Chef Rusty Holman Jambalaya, assorted Po’ boys, Hurricanes, and more. The restaurant will also have live music on the restaurant’s enclosed and heated front patio with the Capitol Hillbillies, performing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bayou will offer an all-you-can-eat buffet for $25 per person, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2: Clarendon Mardi Gras Parade and Ball: (February 28, 2017. Wilson Boulevard and N. Barton Street, Arlington, VA.) Celebrate Fat Tuesday at the family-friendly parade as it takes over the streets of Clarendon with floats, music, beads and fun. Enjoy live music and food at the first annual Mardi Gras Ball.

3 :Union Market's Mardi Gras Extravaganza : One of the biggest bashes planned in D.C. for Feb. 28 is the block party at Union Market. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. expect Southern-influenced street fare and cocktails from 20 local top mixologists and chefs, including celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn and Bayou Bakery founder David Guas.Tickets proceeds will be benefiting DC Central Kitchen and Louisiana-based St. Bernard Project.

4: Mardi Gras Masquerade: (February 18, 2017, 8 p.m.-midnight. Sofitel Washington DC, Lafayette Square, 806 15th Street NW Washington, DC.) Dance the night away to the best of N’awlins inspired live music and get the feel of Bourbon Street. Elegant masks and festive attire suggested.

5: The Grilled Oyster Company (Multiple locations): Everyone knows that the best thing next to the Mardi Gras parties is the Mardi Gras food. (They don’t call this holiday fat Tuesday for nothing!) The Grilled Oyster Company is offering po’boys packed with fried oysters, cucumber relish and spicy Buffalo sauce with an Abita Purple Haze draft or the restaurant’s Bourbon Street Fizz cocktail (tequila, blackberry puree, agave, and Brut champagne). The combo ($20) is available from Feb. 21 until Feb. 28.

