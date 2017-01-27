When classical meets hip hop

College park's very own 'Classically Dope' ft. Konshens The MC & his State of Mind with The Daraja Ensemble gives a classical and hip hop fused performance. Classically Dope will be live a the Kennedy center Wednesday, February 8th at 6 pm.

WUSA 11:25 AM. EST January 27, 2017

