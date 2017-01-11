4 things you need to know for the Presidential Inauguration

Many US American flags on poles with blue sky background (Photo: Ed-Ni-Photo)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Watching the president get sworn in is one of the oldest American traditions and each Inaugural ceremony has historical significance. This year's event will definitely be one for the books. From parades to balls to the actual inauguration, use this as your guide to how to attend inauguration 2017, and make sure that you get the best experience possible!

1: Dress for the weather: January is the coldest month of the year in D.C. and most of the events take place outside. Dress warmly!

2: Best place to watch the inauguration: If you don’t want to stand out in the cold, you can watch a live stream of the Inaugural Parade. However, if you want to be there in person there are several great spots:

To miss the crowds, you can check out the Newseum inaugural package The museum is located on Pennsylvania Ave, right on the parade route. The glass building has an open terrace for birds eye view.

The parade route starts at the East Front of the Capitol Building, travels down Constitution Ave and then down Pennsylvania Ave, up 17th Street and back on Pennsylvania Ave. Keep in mind that if you want to watch the parade, do not watch it by trying to go to the White House, most of that area is restricted to special bleacher seating.

3: Don't drive, commute by public transportation: Driving into the district might be a hassle on Inauguration day. The blocks surrounding the parade route are closed to vehicular traffic.If you do travel by metro, do not plan on using the Archives/Navy Memorial Metro Station. It is closed on Inauguration Day. In addition to that, here are some key things to remember about the metro.

The Metro will open at 4 a.m. and close at 2 a.m.

Metro will provide 17 consecutive hours of rush-hour service — from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. Peak fares will be in effect during the entire time

Metrobus will operate weekday rush hour service in the morning, followed by an early rush hour in the afternoon. Many routes will operate on detours due to Inaugural events.

4: Where to stay during the Inauguration: Considering that this is a big event for the nation let alone the District, hotels rooms may quickly sell out and many hotels may require you to be book a 4 night stay. The key is to check for hotels in surrounding areas of Maryland and parts of Virginia. There are great and affordable hotels outside the city that are metro accessible. Another option to look into is booking an Airbnb. You'll be able to spare bedrooms or entire homes for the weekend. The closer the home or apartment is to the Capitol and/or White House, the more expensive it will be.

With these tips in mind, you should have a great and safe inaugural weekend. Washington D.C. welcomes you as you enjoy your stay here!

(© 2017 WUSA)