What will Lady Gaga perform at Super Bowl halftime show?

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Lady Gaga speaks onstage at the Super Bowl LI Pregame Show Press Conference on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

Forget the game and the commercials during the Super Bowl. The buzz is about what will Lady Gaga perform during the halftime show.

Smule (the largest social platform for music, with more than 16 million songs performed daily) has come out with the top ten most songs she'll mostly likely perform. Smule complied the most popular Lady Gaga songs sang karaoke style via their site between November 18th and January 18th, to help show what songs fans would want to see from her Super Bowl halftime set list.

“Bad Romance” topped the list, followed by recent “Million Reasons”. Here is the full top-ten list:

Most-Performed Lady Gaga Songs on Smule

1. Bad Romance, 58,485

2. Million Reasons, 54,507

3. Poker Face, 29,027

4. Alejandro, 11,918

5. Born This Way, 7,082

6. Paparazzi, 7,027

7. You and I, 5,520

8. Applause, 5,339

9. Just Dance, 4,150

10. The Edge of Glory, 2,735

