What to eat during Obama's Farewell Address

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attend a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House, December 14, 2016, Washington, DC. T (Photo by Aude Guerrucci-pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2016 Getty Images)

Whether you're sobbing softly because Obama's leaving or looking forward to a fresh start in 2017 with president-elect Trump, let's send off one of America's coolest guys with a meal to remember. Farewell Obama, we'll miss you!

MAIN COURSE: According to his White House Chef's one of Obama's favorite foods is chili!

Delicious All-American Beef Chili

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1/2 pound lean ground beef

2 tablespoons hot chili powder

One 28-ounce can fire-roasted dice tomatoes

One 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 medium red bell pepper, cored, seeded and diced

4 carrots, peeled and grated

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

Pinch of salt

Directions:

In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and green onions and cook for about 1 minute. Add the ground beef and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chili powder until fully combined. Add the tomatoes, beans, bell pepper, carrots, brown sugar and salt. Bring the mixture to a boil, and then reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer the chili for 15 minutes.

SIDE DISH: Michelle Obama's healthy food inititative is one of the highlights of her time as FLOTUS, so it's no surprise this delicious salad is one of her favorites!

Kale, Quinoa and Cherry Salad

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 (6-ounce) packages baby kale

1 1/2 (8.5-ounce) packages precooked quinoa and brown rice blend (such as Seeds of Change)

3/4 cup fresh sweet cherries, pitted and halved

2/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/3 cup thinly sliced shallots

1 (15-ounce) can unsalted chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)

Directions: 1. Combine first 6 ingredients in a medium bowl. Combine 1 1/2 tablespoons oil mixture and kale. Place kale mixture on a platter. Stir quinoa blend, cherries, parsley, shallots, and chickpeas into remaining oil mixture. Top kale mixture with quinoa mixture and cheese. DESSERT: There's nothing more American than a good ol' fashioned apple pie! The Perfect Apple Pie Ingredients: Crust 1box Pillsbury™ refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box Filling* 6 cups thinly sliced, peeled apples (6 medium) 3/4 cup sugar 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions:

Heat oven to 425°F. Place 1 pie crust in ungreased 9-inch glass pie plate. Press firmly against side and bottom.

In large bowl, gently mix filling ingredients; spoon into crust-lined pie plate. Top with second crust. Wrap excess top crust under bottom crust edge, pressing edges together to seal; flute. Cut slits or shapes in several places in top crust.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown. Cover edge of crust with 2- to 3-inch wide strips of foil after first 15 to 20 minutes of baking to prevent excessive browning. Cool on cooling rack at least 2 hours before serving.