(Photo: Peace-Carr, Renee)

WASHINGTON - Meet Great Day Washington's four finalists in our first-ever Wedding in a Week contest. Only one of these lucky couples will get married live on TV Friday, Jan. 26 at 9am on WUSA 9. Get to know who they are and cast your vote today!



Couple #1 — Charla and Harry of Washington, DC



She's a civil rights attorney, he's a DC public school teacher. The two met on the tennis court and not too long after, Harry asked Charla to marry him right before a big tennis tournament. Officially a team, they proceeded to win their mixed doubles match (played right after the proposal) and now Charla is convinced her engagement ring is good luck! Needless to say they are both: #LuckyInlLove



Couple #2 — Kristy and Chris of Frederick, Md.



She's a hospice nurse and he's a DC firefighter. The two met in the emergency room where Kristy was busy working with patients and where Chris would periodically bring in people who needed urgent care. Sparks flew and heartbeats sped up between the pair and soon after, Chris was introducing Kristy to his entire family—well, actually, that was their first date! Needless to say, he knew: #SheWasTheOne



Couple #3 — Alisha and Isaiah of Stafford, Va.



She's an Army veteran and he's an Air Force vet. They met at a military softball tournament and soon after they began a long-distance romance that brought them both to Northern, Va. to settle in together. But they didn't stay settled for too long. Before Alisha knew it, Isaiah whisked her away to Montego Bay and he proposed to her while on a Jamaican getaway. Needless to say: #LoveKnowsNoDistance



Couple #4 — Desiree and Michael of Germantown, Md.



She's a risk management professional and he's a Prince George's County police officer. Prior to Michael joining the force, the two were coworkers, dating quietly until he left to pursue a career in public service. Ironically, Michael's mother was Desiree's dental hygienist before the couple ever met. Michael proposed during a helicopter ride overlooking the Potomac River. Needless to say: #SheSaidYes

Deadline to vote is Thursday, January 18th at 12 noon!!

The winning couple will be announced live on Great Day Washington Friday, January 19th!

