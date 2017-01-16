Financial Advisor

Winter is the founding partner of Bridgemark Wealth Management. Born and raised in the Midwest, Winter received a liberal arts degree from Anderson University before earning a Master’s degree from Florida State University. Winter started his career as a financial advisor in 2003 and has been recognized by numerous organizations in the industry as one of the top advisors in the United States.

Winter has participated in an expert retirement panel with Myron Kandel of CNN/Fortune as a part of the Fortune Knowledge Group series. Currently, he is a contributor to Fortune, Money.com, and Annuity123, and author of two retirement blog websites. As a retirement expert, Winter is a featured speaker at numerous federal government agencies and actively leads over 50 retirement seminars per year. He started what has evolved into Bridgemark Wealth Management in 2007 and has helped hundreds of families and federal employees retire successfully.

Winter enjoys spending time with his wife, Corrie, their two boys, Braxton and Camden, and their dog, Max. He spends his summers listening to Reds’ baseball and loves watching college football in the fall.

