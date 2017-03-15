Wealth Wednesday: Retire in style
Financial author and advisor, Winter Troxel gives advice on planning your ideal retirement. Here's a special offer for our viewers, the first 25 callers will receive a free book "Seven Steps to Retirement Success". Call 301-850-0683.
WUSA 10:55 AM. EDT March 15, 2017
