Watermelon, tuna and feta salad recipe

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Do you love seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables? The Mediterranean Diet is perfect for you!

Scientists have studied the Mediterranean Diet for more than half a century. Thanks to new research, it's more popular now than ever. Luckily you don't have to travel to the Mediterranean for ingredients. They're all available at your local grocery store. The nutritionists at Giant can get you started. This particular recipe is perfect for any summer dinner.

Watermelon, Tuna, and Feta Salad

serves 4

269 calories per serving

Ingredients:

1 cucumber

1 red onion

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 (5 oz) cans water-packed tuna

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 (10 oz) pkg watermelon chunks

1 (.75 oz) pkg basil

1/2 cup Kalamata olives

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 lemon

Directions:

Halve the cucumber lengthwise and cut into slices. Halve and slice the onion. In a bowl, mix the cucumber and onion with the vinegar. Season with salt (in moderation) and pepper to taste. Let marinade for 10 minutes. Drain the tuna and flake it with a fork. Drizzle it with1.5 tablespoons of olive oil, and season with pepper. Cut the watermelon chunks into smaller cubes. Remove stems from the basil and add it to the cucumbers and onions. Next add the tuna, watermelon, olives, and feta. Drizzle the remaining half tablespoon of olive oil on the salad, and add the juice from the lemon. Toss and season to taste. Enjoy!

